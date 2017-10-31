Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

How to use opioids safely The best time to plan for safe use and disposal of opioids is before you start these medications. By Mayo Clinic Staff

If you are taking opioids or talking with your doctor about this treatment option, now is the time to plan for safe use and disposal of these medications. Practicing caution can mean the difference between life and death for you, your loved ones and even your neighbors.

Opioid painkillers are highly addictive. After just five days of prescription opioid use, the likelihood that you'll develop long-term dependence on these drugs rises steeply — increasing your risk of eventual addiction and overdose. And you don't need a prescription to be at risk. In fact, most people who misuse prescription painkillers report getting them from a family member or friend. Find out what steps to take to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Before you start a course of opioids

Opioids aren't safe to even consider for some people. Your medical history, family history and personal history of substance use all help determine whether opioids are safe for you to try.

Medical conditions that increase your risk of dangerous side effects from opioid medications include:

Sleep apnea

Obesity

Anxiety or depression

Fibromyalgia

Mental health and substance abuse problems that increase your risk of opioid abuse and addiction include:

History of severe depression or anxiety

Heavy tobacco use

Prior drug or alcohol rehabilitation

Family history of substance abuse

Personal history of substance abuse

Your doctor will ask about all of these risk factors before prescribing any new opioid medication. Be honest, and don't be afraid to ask your own questions. The safest time to prevent opioid-related problems is before you start these medications.

What to expect from your doctor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidance to physicians for safe prescribing of opioid medications. Following the CDC's recommendations, you should expect your doctor to:

Prescribe the lowest effective dose, for the shortest period needed, when treating acute pain. In most cases, acute pain — such as pain that follows surgery or a bone fracture — is not severe enough to require opioids for more than three days.

Avoid or delay prescribing opioids for chronic pain. These medications are not often safe or effective for chronic pain unrelated to cancer or cancer treatments. Your doctor should help you evaluate many other therapies — including nonpharmacological treatments and nonopioid medications — before considering a trial of opioids.

Work with you to establish realistic treatment goals. Your doctor should help you determine how much pain relief you need in order to gain improvements in your ability to function and quality of life. There's no cure for chronic pain, even with drugs as powerful as opioids, and there are risks associated with all pain medications. You and your doctor should be partners in maximizing your enjoyment of life while minimizing medication-related health risks.

Ask you to sign an opioid therapy agreement before you start a long-term course of opioid medications. Typically, these agreements clearly state your responsibilities while using opioid medications. You'll agree to use opioids only as prescribed and to obtain painkillers from only one physician and one pharmacy. You'll acknowledge that you won't receive additional medication until your current prescription runs out, even if your medication is lost or stolen. You may be asked to submit to periodic urine tests and pill counts. You'll agree to maintain all aspects of your treatment plan — such as physical therapy or behavioral medicine — and to keep all scheduled follow-up appointments. Violation of any of these terms may prompt termination of opioid therapy.

Schedule regular checkups while you're taking opioids. Expect your doctor to require a follow-up appointment one to four weeks after you start opioid therapy, to evaluate the benefits and risks of these medications for you so far. If you continue taking opioids, your doctor will need to continue seeing you frequently — either with every prescription refill or every three months — for as long as you use these drugs. These visits may include urine tests.

Help you minimize withdrawal when you stop opioids. If you've taken opioids for chronic pain and determine it's time to stop, your doctor should help you slowly and safely taper off these drugs to avoid potentially severe side effects.

What you can do to safely manage your medications

You play a critical role in ensuring your safety while taking opioids. Your doctor and pharmacist can't help you stay safe if they don't have complete and current information about all your medications.

Take these steps with your health care providers:

Tell all of your providers about all of the drugs you're taking. Opioids interact dangerously with many medications. For example, combining opioids with medications used to treat anxiety or sleep issues can be very harmful, or even deadly. If you see different doctors, each of them needs to be aware of all the medication you're taking — including over-the-counter medications, such as aspirin, allergy medicine and nutritional supplements. Be honest about your alcohol use and any illegal substances you use.

Order all your medications through the same pharmacy whenever possible. The pharmacy has systems in place that alert pharmacists to potentially dangerous interactions between the drugs you're taking.

Read the instructions and warnings on the drug safety information sheet stapled to your prescription. These instructions notify you about potential side effects and help you understand how to check your response to the medication.

These instructions notify you about potential side effects and help you understand how to check your response to the medication. Report side effects to your doctor right away. If you have any side effects, such as constipation, nausea, mood changes or confusion, contact a member of your health care team immediately.

Report side effects to your doctor right away. If you have any side effects, such as constipation, nausea, mood changes or confusion, contact a member of your health care team immediately.

When a medication has expired or you've stopped using it, dispose of it properly.



