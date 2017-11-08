Quality CareFind out why Mayo Clinic is the right place for your health care. Make an appointment.
Tackle stress, anxiety and depression to benefit your heart.
Stress can contribute to heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias) such as atrial fibrillation. Some studies suggest that stress and mental health issues may cause your atrial fibrillation symptoms to worsen. High levels of stress may also be linked to other health problems. Coping with your stress is important for your health.
Finding ways to manage your stress may help improve your health and manage your condition.
Some stress management ideas include:
If these stress management techniques aren't helping, talk to your doctor.
