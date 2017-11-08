Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Atrial fibrillation and managing stress Tackle stress, anxiety and depression to benefit your heart. By Mayo Clinic Staff

Stress can contribute to heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias) such as atrial fibrillation. Some studies suggest that stress and mental health issues may cause your atrial fibrillation symptoms to worsen. High levels of stress may also be linked to other health problems. Coping with your stress is important for your health.

Manage your stress

Finding ways to manage your stress may help improve your health and manage your condition.

Some stress management ideas include:

Meditation

Yoga

Relaxation techniques

Support from family and friends

Regular physical activity

A healthy diet

A positive attitude

If these stress management techniques aren't helping, talk to your doctor.



