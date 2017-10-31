Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

How to administer first aid for a bruise By Mayo Clinic Staff

A bruise forms when a blow breaks blood vessels near your skin's surface, allowing a small amount of blood to leak into the tissues under your skin. The trapped blood may cause a bruise that at first looks like a black-and-blue mark and then changes color as it heals.

You can enhance bruise healing with a few simple techniques. Remember RICE, for rest, ice, compress and elevate:

R est the bruised area, if possible.

est the bruised area, if possible. I ce the bruise with an ice pack wrapped in a towel. Leave it in place for 10 to 20 minutes. Repeat several times a day for a day or two as needed.

ce the bruise with an ice pack wrapped in a towel. Leave it in place for 10 to 20 minutes. Repeat several times a day for a day or two as needed. C ompress the bruised area if it is swelling, using an elastic bandage. Don't make it too tight.

ompress the bruised area if it is swelling, using an elastic bandage. Don't make it too tight. Elevate the injured area.

If your skin isn't broken, you don't need a bandage. Consider taking an over-the-counter pain reliever if needed.

Consult your doctor if you:

Notice very painful swelling in the bruised area

Are still experiencing pain three days after a seemingly minor injury

Have frequent, large or painful bruises, particularly if your bruises appear on your trunk, back or face, or seem to develop for no known reasons

Have easy bruising and a history of significant bleeding, such as during a surgical procedure

Notice a lump (hematoma) form over the bruise

Are experiencing abnormal bleeding elsewhere, such as from your nose or gums

Suddenly begin bruising, but have no history of bruising

Have a family history of easy bruising or bleeding

These signs and symptoms may indicate a more serious problem, such as a blood-clotting problem or blood-related disease.



