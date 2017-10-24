Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Tea tree oil By Mayo Clinic Staff

Overview

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil, is an essential oil that comes from steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree.

When used topically, tea tree oil is believed to be antibacterial. Tea tree oil is commonly used to treat acne, athlete's foot, lice, nail fungus and insect bites.

Tea tree oil is available as an oil and in many over-the-counter skin products, including soaps and lotions. However, tea tree oil should not be taken orally. If swallowed, it can cause serious symptoms.

Evidence

Research on tea tree oil use for specific conditions shows:

Acne. Research suggests that a treatment gel containing tea tree oil might be effective at relieving acne.

Research suggests that a treatment gel containing tea tree oil might be effective at relieving acne. Dandruff. A tea tree oil shampoo used for four weeks has been shown to be effective at treating dandruff.

A tea tree oil shampoo used for four weeks has been shown to be effective at treating dandruff. Athlete's foot. A tea tree oil cream, applied twice daily for one month, has been shown to be effective in relieving symptoms of athlete's foot.

A tea tree oil cream, applied twice daily for one month, has been shown to be effective in relieving symptoms of athlete's foot. Lice. When used in combination with lavender oil, tea tree oil has been shown to be effective at treating lice eggs.

When used in combination with lavender oil, tea tree oil has been shown to be effective at treating lice eggs. Nail fungus. Research hasn't shown tea tree oil used in its pure form or in combination with other antifungal therapies to be effective in treating toenail fungus.

Results might vary because there are no standardized methods for harvesting tea tree oil or creating products containing the oil.

Our take

Generally safe

When used topically, tea tree oil is generally safe and might be helpful in treating acne and other superficial skin infections.

Avoid oral use of tea tree oil, which is toxic when swallowed.



