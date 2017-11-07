Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Asthma: Limit asthma attacks caused by colds or flu A cold or the flu can trigger an asthma attack. Here's why — and how to keep your sneeze from turning into a wheeze. By Mayo Clinic Staff

If you have asthma, even a mild cold can lead to wheezing and tightness in your chest. Colds and the flu are among the most common causes of asthma flare-ups, especially in young children.

Regular asthma medications may fail to relieve asthma symptoms associated with a cold or the flu. Also, asthma symptoms caused by a respiratory infection may last for several days to weeks.

There's no sure way to keep yourself or your child from getting a cold or the flu. But taking steps to avoid getting sick — and taking the right steps when you do — can help.

Preventing colds and the flu

Take these steps to help avoid getting sick:

Get an annual flu vaccine unless your doctor recommends against it. Most adults and children older than 6 months of age should get a flu vaccination every year.

Ask your doctor if you need a pneumonia vaccination. Having asthma increases your risk of developing pneumonia after getting the flu.

Avoid contact with anyone who's sick. Germs that cause respiratory infections are easily passed from person to person.

Wash your hands often. This kills the germs that can cause respiratory infections. Carry a bottle of hand sanitizer to kill germs while you're on the go.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the points where germs enter your body.

Do not share your inhaler or other breathing equipment with others. Germs can spread on surfaces.




