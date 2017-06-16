Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Definition By Mayo Clinic Staff

Nausea and vomiting are common signs and symptoms that can be caused by numerous conditions. Nausea and vomiting most often are due to viral gastroenteritis — often mistakenly called stomach flu — or the morning sickness of early pregnancy.

Many medications can cause nausea and vomiting, as can general anesthesia for surgery. Rarely, nausea and vomiting may indicate a serious or even life-threatening problem.



