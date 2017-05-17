Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story By Mayo Clinic Staff

There are four main types of diabetic neuropathy — nerve damage that can occur as a result of high blood sugar when you have diabetes. You may have just one type or symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.

Talk to your doctor about any of the following symptoms. The sooner they can be diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of preventing further complications.

Peripheral neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy is the most common form of diabetic neuropathy. Your feet and legs are often affected first, followed by your hands and arms. Possible signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include:

Numbness or reduced ability to feel pain or changes in temperature, especially in your feet and toes

A tingling or burning feeling

Sharp, jabbing pain that may be worse at night

Extreme sensitivity to the lightest touch — for some people even the weight of a sheet can be agonizing

Muscle weakness

Loss of reflex response

Serious foot problems, such as ulcers, infections, deformities, and bone and joint pain

Autonomic neuropathy

The autonomic nervous system controls your heart, bladder, lungs, stomach, intestines, sex organs and eyes. Diabetes can affect the nerves in any of these areas, possibly causing:

A lack of awareness that blood sugar levels are low (hypoglycemia unawareness)

Bladder problems, including frequent urinary tract infections or urinary incontinence or urinary retention

Constipation, uncontrolled diarrhea or a combination of the two

Slow stomach emptying (gastroparesis) leading to nausea, vomiting, sensation of fullness and loss of appetite

Difficulty swallowing

Erectile dysfunction in men

Vaginal dryness and other sexual difficulties in women

Increased or decreased sweating

Sharp drops in blood pressure when you rise from sitting or lying down, that may cause you to feel lightheaded or faint (orthostatic hypotension)

Problems regulating your body temperature

Changes in the way your eyes adjust from light to dark

Increased heart rate when you're at rest



