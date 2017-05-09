Slide show: Fruit 5 ways

Previous

Grilled fresh fruit slices

Fresh fruit is a healthy way to treat your palette with lively snacks, side dishes, desserts and meals. For these recipes, choose fresh fruit or fresh-frozen fruit, which has been quickly frozen at the peak of freshness.

Starting off this visual tour is a side dish of grilled fresh fruit slices. Cut fresh fruit, such as apples, plums, pears or peaches, into wedges or cubes. Brush the fruit lightly with canola oil and sprinkle with cinnamon. Place the fruit on skewers (soak wood skewers in water at least 10 minutes first) or wrap in foil. Grill on low heat for 3 to 5 minutes.