By Mayo Clinic Staff
July 01, 2017
Dietitian's tip:
This salad has a unique blend of spicy, sweet and sour flavors and crispy, chewy and crunchy textures. It's also an excellent source of fiber and folate.
Number of servings Serves 6
Ingredients
For the dressing:
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
For the salad:
- 4 ounces uncooked whole-wheat spiral pasta
- 6 cups mixed greens
- 2 large fresh pears, cored and sliced
- 1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 3 tablespoons roasted unsalted soy nuts
Directions
Use a small bowl to make the dressing. Add the rosemary, cinnamon, salt, balsamic vinegar and olive oil; whisk thoroughly to blend.
Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse under cold water.
In large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, mixed greens, pears, water chestnuts and raisins. Whisk the dressing again briefly and add to the salad. Toss to coat evenly. Divide the salad onto individual plates and top with soy nuts. Serve immediately.
Nutritional analysis per serving
Serving size :About 2 cups
- Calories 274
- Total fat 10 g
- Saturated fat 1 g
- Trans fat 0 g
- Monounsaturated fat 7 g
- Cholesterol 0 mg
- Sodium 136 mg
- Total carbohydrate 40 g
- Dietary fiber 6 g
- Total sugars 16 g
- Added sugars 0 g
- Protein 6 g
- Grains and grain products 1
- Fats and oils 1
- Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1
- Vegetables 1
- Fruits 1 1/2
