By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: This salad has a unique blend of spicy, sweet and sour flavors and crispy, chewy and crunchy textures. It's also an excellent source of fiber and folate.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

For the dressing: 1 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon salt 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 1/4 cup olive oil For the salad: 4 ounces uncooked whole-wheat spiral pasta 6 cups mixed greens 2 large fresh pears, cored and sliced 1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts 1/2 cup golden raisins 3 tablespoons roasted unsalted soy nuts

Directions

Use a small bowl to make the dressing. Add the rosemary, cinnamon, salt, balsamic vinegar and olive oil; whisk thoroughly to blend.

Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse under cold water.

In large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, mixed greens, pears, water chestnuts and raisins. Whisk the dressing again briefly and add to the salad. Toss to coat evenly. Divide the salad onto individual plates and top with soy nuts. Serve immediately.