By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Aguas frescas are popular fresh-fruit drinks in Mexico. Although water is a standard ingredient, this undiluted version is a thirst quencher.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds seedless watermelon, rind removed and diced (about 7 cups) 1 cup fruit-sweetened cranberry juice (sometimes called cranberry nectar) 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 1 lime, cut into 6 slices

Directions

Place the melon in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Pass the puree through a fine-mesh sieve placed over a bowl to eliminate the pulp and clarify the juice. Pour the juice into a large pitcher. Add the cranberry and lime juices and stir to combine.

Refrigerate until very cold. Pour into tall chilled glasses and garnish each with a slice of lime.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 3/4 cup Total carbohydrate 20 g

20 g Dietary fiber 1 g

1 g Sodium 9 mg

9 mg Saturated fat 0 g

0 g Total fat 0 g

0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Protein 1 g

1 g Monounsaturated fat 0 g

0 g Calories 84

84 Trans fat 0 g

0 g Total sugars 16 g

16 g Added sugars 0 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Fruits 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Fruits 1 1/2 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Fruits 1 1/2

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.