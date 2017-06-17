Summer fruit gratin

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Although this dessert uses a mix of summer stone fruits, it can be easily adapted. In early summer, combine raspberries and apricots. In the fall, try a combination of apples and cranberries.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

For the filling: 1 pound cherries, pitted and halved 4 cups peeled, pitted and sliced mixed summer stone fruits, such as nectarines, peaches and apricots 1 tablespoon whole-wheat flour 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar or firmly packed light brown sugar For the topping: 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1/4 cup sliced (flaked) almonds 3 tablespoons whole-wheat flour 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar or firmly packed light brown sugar 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/8 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons walnut oil or canola oil 1 tablespoon dark honey

Directions

Heat the oven to 350 F. Lightly coat a 9-inch (23-cm) square baking dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, combine the cherries and stone fruits. Sprinkle with the flour and turbinado sugar and toss gently to mix.

To make the topping, in another bowl, combine the oats, almonds, flour, turbinado sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Whisk to blend. Stir in the oil and honey and mix until well-blended.

Spread the fruit mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the oat-almond mixture evenly over the fruit. Bake until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is lightly browned, 45 to 55 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 3/4 cup Total carbohydrate 39 g

39 g Dietary fiber 5 g

5 g Sodium 56 mg

56 mg Saturated fat 0.5 g

0.5 g Total fat 7 g

7 g Cholesterol 0 mg Protein 4 g

4 g Monounsaturated fat 4 g

4 g Calories 235

235 Trans fat Trace

Trace Total sugars 25 g

25 g Added sugars 9 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Sweets 1

1 Grains and grain products 1

1 Fats and oils 1

1 Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1

1 Fruits 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Fruits 1

1 Fats 1

1 Carbohydrates 1

1 Sweets 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Fats 2

2 Fruits 1

1 Starches 1/2

1/2 Sweets, desserts and other carbohydrates 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.