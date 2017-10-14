By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip:

This light dessert or snack stands in nicely for calorie-rich pumpkin pie. You can also use it as a spread for bagels.

Number of servings

Serves 12

Ingredients

  1. 8 ounces low-fat cream cheese (room temperature)
  2. 3/4 cup of canned pumpkin (unsweetened, unsalted)
  3. 3 tablespoons sugar
  4. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  5. 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  6. 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  7. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

    8. Serve with:

    6 apples sliced

Directions

Mix all ingredients for the spread together in a mixing bowl by hand or with an electric mixer (medium speed). Serve with apple slices for dipping.

Nutritional analysis per serving

Serving size :About 3 tablespoons dip and half an apple

  • Total carbohydrate 16 g
  • Dietary fiber 2 g
  • Sodium 69 mg
  • Saturated fat 2 g
  • Total fat 3 g
  • Trans fat 0 g
  • Cholesterol 10 mg
  • Protein 2 g
  • Monounsaturated fat 1 g
  • Calories 99
  • Total sugars 12
  • Added sugars 4
