By Mayo Clinic Staff
June 20, 2017
Dietitian's tip:
Strawberries are a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Here they're paired with amaretto liqueur and fat-free sour cream for a low-fat dessert.
Number of servings Serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups fat-free sour cream
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
- 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled and halved (reserve 6 whole for garnish)
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together the fat-free sour cream, brown sugar and liqueur.
In a large bowl, add the halved strawberries and sour cream mixture. Stir gently to mix. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, about 1 hour.
Scoop the strawberries into 6 colorful bowls or chilled sherbet glasses. Garnish with whole strawberries and serve immediately.
Nutritional analysis per serving
Serving size :About 2/3 cup
- Total carbohydrate 31 g
- Dietary fiber 2 g
- Sodium 95 mg
- Saturated fat Trace
- Total fat Trace
- Trans fat Trace
- Cholesterol 6 mg
- Protein 3 g
- Monounsaturated fat Trace
- Calories 136
- Total sugars 18 g
- Added sugars 11 g
- Sweets 1
- Fats and oils 1
- Fruits 1
- Fats 1
- Fruits 1
- Sweets, desserts and other carbohydrates 1
.