By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip:

Strawberries are a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Here they're paired with amaretto liqueur and fat-free sour cream for a low-fat dessert.

Number of servings

Serves 6

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups fat-free sour cream
  2. 1/2 cup brown sugar
  3. 2 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
  4. 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled and halved (reserve 6 whole for garnish)

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the fat-free sour cream, brown sugar and liqueur.

In a large bowl, add the halved strawberries and sour cream mixture. Stir gently to mix. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, about 1 hour.

Scoop the strawberries into 6 colorful bowls or chilled sherbet glasses. Garnish with whole strawberries and serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving

Serving size :About 2/3 cup

  • Total carbohydrate 31 g
  • Dietary fiber 2 g
  • Sodium 95 mg
  • Saturated fat Trace
  • Total fat Trace
  • Trans fat Trace
  • Cholesterol 6 mg
  • Protein 3 g
  • Monounsaturated fat Trace
  • Calories 136
  • Total sugars 18 g
  • Added sugars 11 g
June 20, 2017