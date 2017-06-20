By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Strawberries are a good source of vitamin C and potassium. Here they're paired with amaretto liqueur and fat-free sour cream for a low-fat dessert.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups fat-free sour cream 1/2 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons amaretto liqueur 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled and halved (reserve 6 whole for garnish)

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the fat-free sour cream, brown sugar and liqueur.

In a large bowl, add the halved strawberries and sour cream mixture. Stir gently to mix. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, about 1 hour.

Scoop the strawberries into 6 colorful bowls or chilled sherbet glasses. Garnish with whole strawberries and serve immediately.