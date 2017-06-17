By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Using whipped cream cheese in these crepes instead of regular cream cheese saves one-third of the calories, fat and sodium. The recipe works with other berries as well as stone fruit such as sliced peaches or apricots.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

4 tablespoons cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons sifted powdered sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 prepackaged crepes, each about 8 inches in diameter 8 strawberries, hulled and sliced 1 teaspoon powdered sugar for garnish 2 tablespoons caramel sauce, warmed

Directions

Heat the oven to 325 F. Lightly coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, blend the cream cheese until smooth using an electric mixer. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix well.

Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture on each crepe, leaving 1/2 inch around the edge. Top with 2 tablespoons strawberries. Roll up and place seam-side down in the prepared baking dish. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Cut crepes in half. Transfer to four individual serving plates. Sprinkle each with powdered sugar and top with 1/2 tablespoon caramel sauce. Serve immediately.