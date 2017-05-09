Slide show: 5 vegetable main dishes

Previous

Grilled vegetable kebabs

Vegetables are often considered a side dish, but with a little creativity, they can become the featured entree. These five vegetable recipes add interest to your diet and help you meet nutritional guidelines.

For grilled vegetable kebabs, use about 1 1/2 cups of your favorite vegetables. (Be sure to soak wood skewers in water for at least 10 minutes before using.) Brush Italian dressing on the vegetables then thread them on skewers. Grill or broil over medium heat, turning often, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 to 8 minutes.