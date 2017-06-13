Greek salad

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Spinach is a good source of iron and calcium, but the oxalic acid it contains prevents their absorption. Vitamin C can help reverse this. So eat spinach with fruits that are high in vitamin C, such as oranges.

Number of servings Serves 8

Ingredients

For the vinaigrette: 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil For the salad: 1 large eggplant, about 1 1/2 pounds, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 7 cups) 1 pound spinach, stemmed and torn into bite-sized pieces 1 English (hothouse) cucumber, unpeeled, seeded and diced 1 tomato, seeded and diced 1/2 red onion, diced 2 tablespoons pitted, chopped black Greek olives 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and heat to 450 F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray.

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl. While whisking, slowly add the olive oil in a thin stream until emulsified. Set aside.

Spread the eggplant cubes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Spray the eggplant with olive oil cooking spray. Roast for 10 minutes. Turn the cubes and roast until softened and lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Set aside and let cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine the spinach, cucumber, tomato, onion and cooled eggplant. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss gently to mix well and coat evenly. Divide the salad among individual plates. Sprinkle with the olives and feta. Serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 3 cups Total carbohydrate 10 g

10 g Dietary fiber 4 g

4 g Sodium 158 mg

158 mg Saturated fat 1 g

1 g Total fat 5 g

5 g Cholesterol 2 mg Protein 3 g

3 g Monounsaturated fat 3 g

3 g Calories 97

97 Trans fat 0 g

0 g Total sugars 4 g

4 g Added sugars 0 g Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Fats 1

1 Vegetables 2 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Fats 1

1 Nonstarchy vegetables 2 DASH Eating Plan Servings Fats and oils 1

1 Vegetables 2

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.