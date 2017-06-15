By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Four classic soy foods — tofu, soy milk, miso and soy sauce — flavor this creamy dressing. This dressing is also delicious on sliced tomatoes or grilled salmon.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

For the dressing 1/3 cup plain silken tofu 1/3 cup low-fat plain soy milk (soya milk) 1 tablespoon peeled and minced fresh ginger 1 1/2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce 1 teaspoon light miso 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander) 1 tablespoon chopped green (spring) onion, including tender green top For the salad: 1 small avocado, pitted, peeled and cut into 12 thin slices 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 12 ounces mixed baby lettuces (about 10 cups) 1/4 cup chopped red onion 1 green (spring) onion, including tender green top, thinly sliced on the diagonal 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander)

Directions

To make the dressing, combine tofu, soy milk, ginger, soy sauce, miso and mustard in a blender or food processor. Process just until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the cilantro and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

In a small bowl, toss the avocado slices in the lemon juice to prevent browning. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the lettuces, red and green onions, and cilantro and toss to mix.

Add 2/3 of the dressing and toss lightly to coat. Divide the salad among individual plates. Arrange 2 avocado slices on top of each portion in a crisscross pattern. Top each avocado cross with a drizzle of the remaining dressing. Serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 1 1/2 cup Total carbohydrate 6 g

6 g Dietary fiber 3 g

3 g Sodium 124 mg

124 mg Saturated fat 0.5 g

0.5 g Total fat 4 g

4 g Cholesterol 0 mg Protein 3 g

3 g Monounsaturated fat 2 g

2 g Calories 72

72 Total sugars 2 g

2 g Added sugars 0 g

0 g Trans fat 0 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Fats and oils 1

1 Vegetables 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Fats 1

1 Vegetables 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Fats 1

1 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.