Slide show: Guide to beans and legumes

Can you name that bean?

Beans, peas and lentils are all legumes and are among the most versatile and nutritious foods available. Legumes are typically low in fat and high in fiber, folate, potassium, iron and magnesium. Beans and other legumes can be a healthy substitute for meat, which has more fat and cholesterol.

If you're looking to add more beans and other legumes to your diet, this visual guide can help get you started.

By the way, these are adzuki (azuki) beans. Also known as field peas or red beans, adzuki beans are common in Japanese and Chinese cuisines.