June 15, 2017
Dietitian's tip:
This recipe replaces tahini, which sometimes contains gluten, with olive oil. It also calls for sherry vinegar instead of lemon juice.
Number of servings Serves 6
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup dried chickpeas (garbanzos), picked over and rinsed, soaked overnight, and drained
- 3 cups water
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sliced green (spring) onion
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander)
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the chickpeas, water, garlic cloves, bay leaf and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially and simmer until the beans are very tender, 50 to 60 minutes. Drain and discard the bay leaf, reserving the garlic and 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid.
In a blender or food processor, combine the chickpeas, cooked garlic, olive oil, 3/4 cup green onion, vinegar, cilantro, cumin and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Process to puree. Add the reserved cooking liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture has the consistency of a thick spread.
In a small serving bowl, stir together the chickpea mixture and the remaining 2 tablespoons green onion. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
Nutritional analysis per serving
Serving size :1/4 cup
- Total carbohydrate 15 g
- Dietary fiber 4 g
- Sodium 210 mg
- Saturated fat 0.5 g
- Total fat 4 g
- Cholesterol 0 mg
- Protein 5 g
- Monounsaturated fat 2 g
- Calories 116
- Trans fat 0 g
- Total sugars 3 g
- Added sugars 0 g
- Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1
- Fats and oils 1
- Meat and meat substitutes 1
- Starches 1
This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.
