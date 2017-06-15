By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: This recipe replaces tahini, which sometimes contains gluten, with olive oil. It also calls for sherry vinegar instead of lemon juice.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

2/3 cup dried chickpeas (garbanzos), picked over and rinsed, soaked overnight, and drained 3 cups water 2 cloves garlic 1 bay leaf 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon olive oil 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sliced green (spring) onion 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander) 1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the chickpeas, water, garlic cloves, bay leaf and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover partially and simmer until the beans are very tender, 50 to 60 minutes. Drain and discard the bay leaf, reserving the garlic and 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid.

In a blender or food processor, combine the chickpeas, cooked garlic, olive oil, 3/4 cup green onion, vinegar, cilantro, cumin and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Process to puree. Add the reserved cooking liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture has the consistency of a thick spread.

In a small serving bowl, stir together the chickpea mixture and the remaining 2 tablespoons green onion. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :1/4 cup Total carbohydrate 15 g

15 g Dietary fiber 4 g

4 g Sodium 210 mg

210 mg Saturated fat 0.5 g

0.5 g Total fat 4 g

4 g Cholesterol 0 mg Protein 5 g

5 g Monounsaturated fat 2 g

2 g Calories 116

116 Trans fat 0 g

0 g Total sugars 3 g

3 g Added sugars 0 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1

1 Fats and oils 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 1

1 Starches 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.