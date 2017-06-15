By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Hoisin is a tangy sauce often used in Asian dishes. It has a barbecue-like flavor. Steam the bok choy while the tofu bakes, and dinner can be ready in less than 30 minutes.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pound firm tofu, drained 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce 1 clove garlic, minced 4 heads baby bok choy, halved 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions

Heat the oven to 450 F. Cut the tofu lengthwise into 4 slices. Cut each slice into 2 triangles. Place the tofu triangles on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Top with a second plate and a heavy weight and let stand for 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the hoisin sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, mustard, chili garlic sauce and garlic. Spread 1/3 of the mixture in an oblong baking dish. Drain the tofu, arrange the triangles in the dish, and top with the remaining hoisin mixture. Bake until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

While the tofu is baking, bring 1 inch water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add the bok choy, cover and steam until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with the sesame oil. Serve 2 bok choy halves and 2 tofu triangles on each individual plate.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :2 tofu triangles and 2 baby bok choy halves Total carbohydrate 14 g

14 g Dietary fiber 2 g

2 g Sodium 456 mg

456 mg Saturated fat Trace

Trace Total fat 5 g

5 g Cholesterol Trace Protein 11 g

11 g Monounsaturated fat 1 g

1 g Calories 145

145 Trans fat 0 g

0 g Total sugars 9 g

9 g Added sugars 3 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1

1 Vegetables 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1

1 Vegetables 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 1

1 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

1 Starches 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.