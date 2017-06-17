By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip:

Rinsing and draining canned beans removes approximately 40 percent of the sodium.

Number of servings

Serves 10

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups uncooked brown rice
  2. 3 cups water
  3. 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  4. 1/2 cup chopped shallots or spring onions (approximately 2 shallots or several spring onions)
  5. 15-ounce can unsalted garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  6. 15-ounce can unsalted dark kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  7. 1/4 cup olive oil
  8. 1/3 to 1/2 cup rice vinegar, according to your taste

Directions

Place rice and water in stockpot. Cover and cook over medium heat until rice is tender, about 45 to 50 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Chill 2 hours or longer.

Nutritional analysis per serving

Serving size :About 3/4 cup

  • Total carbohydrate 34 g
  • Dietary fiber 5 g
  • Sodium 110 mg
  • Saturated fat 1 g
  • Total fat 7 g
  • Cholesterol 0 mg
  • Protein 7 g
  • Monounsaturated fat 4 g
  • Calories 227
  • Trans fat 0 g
  • Total sugars 3 g
  • Added sugars 0 g

This recipe is one of 400 recipes collected in the "Fix-It and Enjoy-It! Healthy Cookbook" published by Good Books and available at the MayoClinic.com Bookstore.

June 17, 2017