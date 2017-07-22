Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Dehydration and youth sports: Curb the risk If you're sweltering in the stands at a youth sporting event, imagine what it's like for the athletes. Learn who's at risk of dehydration — and how to prevent it. By Mayo Clinic Staff

Anytime children or adolescents play sports or get physically active in hot weather, they're at risk of heat-related illnesses. Understand how heat-related problems happen and what steps you can take to prevent them.

Risk factors for dehydration

Your child might be vulnerable to dehydration and other heat-related illnesses in a hot or humid environment if he or she:

Wears clothing or protective gear that contributes to excessive heat retention

Rarely exercises

Is overweight or obese

Is sick or had a recent illness, especially involving diarrhea, vomiting or a fever

Is taking certain supplements or medications, such as cold medicine

Has a chronic condition, such as diabetes

Isn't well-rested

Acclimating to the heat

The risk of heat-related problems is greater within the first few days of activity in a hot environment. That's why it's best to take it easy at first, gradually increasing the amount of activity — and the amount of protective equipment — as the days pass. Young athletes might need up to two weeks to safely acclimate to the heat.

During hot and humid conditions, coaches are encouraged to:

Require young athletes to drink plenty of fluids before practice and during regular beverage breaks — even if they aren't thirsty

Make sure clothing is light colored, lightweight and loosefitting, or exposes as much of the skin as possible

Limit activity at midday, when the temperature is hottest

Decrease or stop practices or competitions if necessary, or move them indoors or to a shady area

Ensure that fluid is available at all times



