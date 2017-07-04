Slide show: Tips for cooking fish

Previous

Choosing and cooking fish

You want to eat more fish, in keeping with the latest dietary guidelines. But you don't know where to start. Don't worry — choosing and cooking fish isn't difficult.

To begin with, only buy fish that is refrigerated or properly iced. Fresh fish should smell fresh and mild, not fishy, sour or ammonia-like. Whole fish and fillets should have firm, shiny flesh and bright red gills free from slime.

When buying frozen fish, avoid packages placed above the frost line or top of the freezer case. If the package is transparent, look for signs of frost or ice crystals. These could mean the fish has been stored a long time or thawed and refrozen — in which case, choose another package.