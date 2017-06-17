By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Fat-free mayonnaise adds sodium, so use unsalted canned tuna to keep the total amount of sodium down. For variety, add cucumber or tomato slices, raisins, chopped apples or fresh chives to each sandwich.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cans (6 ounces each) unsalted white tuna packed in water, drained 1/2 cup diced celery 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1/3 cup fat-free mayonnaise 4 lettuce leaves 8 slices whole-wheat bread

Directions

Put tuna in a small bowl and flake with a fork. Add the celery, lemon juice and mayonnaise and stir well.

To serve, place 1 lettuce leaf on a slice of bread. Top with 1/4 of the tuna mixture and another slice of bread. Repeat to make the other sandwiches. Serve immediately.