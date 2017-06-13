Fresh spring rolls with shrimp

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Instead of being fried, these appetizers are served fresh, letting the textures and flavors of the vegetable and shrimp filling shine through. Serve with the easy dipping sauce.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

For the spring rolls: 2 cups water 8 large shrimp (prawns), peeled and deveined 1 ounce cellophane noodles 1 cup boiling water 1/2 cup shredded carrot 1/4 cup peeled, seeded and julienne cucumber 1/2 cup thinly sliced Napa cabbage 1/2 cup bean sprouts 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or fresh coriander 4 rice-paper wrappers, 8 inches in diameter 4 large fresh basil leaves, halved lengthwise For the sauce: 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce 1 green (spring) onion, including tender green top, thinly sliced 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 1/2 teaspoons fish sauce 2 teaspoons chopped peanuts 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes Pinch of brown sugar

Directions

In a saucepan, bring the 2 cups water to a boil. Add the shrimp and immediately remove the saucepan from the heat. Cover and poach until pink and opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to a bowl of ice water and let cool for 3 minutes. Drain and cut each shrimp in half lengthwise. Refrigerate until ready to use.

In a heatproof bowl, combine the noodles and boiling water and soak for 10 minutes. Drain and return the noodles to the bowl. Add the carrot, cucumber, cabbage, bean sprouts and cilantro. Toss gently to mix.

Place a double thickness of paper towels on a work surface. Fill a large, shallow baking dish with water. Place 1 rice-paper wrapper in the water and soak until pliable, about 30 seconds. Carefully transfer the wrapper to the paper towels and turn once to blot dry. Arrange 1/2 cup of the noodle mixture on the bottom half of the wrapper.

Fold the bottom edge toward the center and roll up the wrapper halfway, making sure to wrap tightly around the filling. Tuck 2 basil leaf halves along the inside crease of the half-rolled wrapper. Arrange 4 pieces of the shrimp, cut sides up, along the crease. Fold the right and left edges of the wrapper over the filling and finish rolling up. Repeat with the remaining wrappers, filling, basil and shrimp. Transfer the rolls to a plate and cover with dampened paper towels.

To make the sauce, combine the hoisin sauce, green onion, lime juice, fish sauce, peanuts, red pepper flakes and brown sugar in a small bowl. Stir until well-blended.

To serve, cut the rolls in half on the diagonal and place on small individual plates. Pool the sauce alongside each roll.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :1 spring rolls Total carbohydrate 25 g

25 g Dietary fiber 2 g

2 g Sodium 285 mg

285 mg Saturated fat 0.5 g

0.5 g Total fat 1.5 g

1.5 g Trans fat Trace Cholesterol 22 mg

22 mg Protein 6 g

6 g Monounsaturated fat 0.5 g

0.5 g Calories 138

138 Total sugars 3.5 g

3.5 g Added sugars Trace Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1/2

1/2 Carbohydrates 1/2

1/2 Vegetables 1/2 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 1/2

1/2 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

1 Starches 1 DASH Eating Plan Servings Grains and grain products 1

1 Meats, poultry and fish 1/2

1/2 Vegetables 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.