By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: To make a complete and colorful meal, serve this tuna salad with a blend of cubed cantaloupe, red grapes and strawberry halves.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

For the dressing: 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 garlic clove, minced For the salad: 2 cups uncooked whole-wheat bow tie pasta (farfalle) 2 cans (6 ounces each) unsalted white tuna packed in water, drained 1/4 cup finely chopped onions 2/3 cup frozen peas, thawed 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, if desired 4 cups fresh spinach

Directions

To make the vinaigrette:

In a small jar or bowl, add oil, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and minced garlic. Mix well. Set aside.

For the salad:

Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse under cold water.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, tuna, onions, peas, pepper and vinaigrette. Toss to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, at least 2 hours.

To serve, place 1 cup of spinach on individual chilled plates. Top each serving with 1/4 of the tuna salad and serve immediately.