Dietitian's tip:

To make a complete and colorful meal, serve this tuna salad with a blend of cubed cantaloupe, red grapes and strawberry halves.

Number of servings

Serves 4

Ingredients

    For the dressing:

  1. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  2. 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  3. 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  4. 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  5. 1 garlic clove, minced

    6. For the salad:

  6. 2 cups uncooked whole-wheat bow tie pasta (farfalle)
  7. 2 cans (6 ounces each) unsalted white tuna packed in water, drained
  8. 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
  9. 2/3 cup frozen peas, thawed
  10. 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, if desired
  11. 4 cups fresh spinach

Directions

To make the vinaigrette:

In a small jar or bowl, add oil, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and minced garlic. Mix well. Set aside.

For the salad:

Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse under cold water.

In a large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, tuna, onions, peas, pepper and vinaigrette. Toss to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, at least 2 hours.

To serve, place 1 cup of spinach on individual chilled plates. Top each serving with 1/4 of the tuna salad and serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving

Serving size :About 1 cup

  • Calories 334
  • Total fat 10 g
  • Saturated fat 2 g
  • Trans fat 0 g
  • Monounsaturated fat 2 g
  • Cholesterol 36 mg
  • Sodium 220 mg
  • Total carbohydrate 32 g
  • Dietary fiber 5 g
  • Total sugars 3 g
  • Added sugars 0 g
  • Protein 29 g
July 01, 2017