By Mayo Clinic Staff
July 01, 2017
Dietitian's tip:
To make a complete and colorful meal, serve this tuna salad with a blend of cubed cantaloupe, red grapes and strawberry halves.
Number of servings Serves 4
Ingredients
For the dressing:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
For the salad:
- 2 cups uncooked whole-wheat bow tie pasta (farfalle)
- 2 cans (6 ounces each) unsalted white tuna packed in water, drained
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
- 2/3 cup frozen peas, thawed
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, if desired
- 4 cups fresh spinach
Directions
To make the vinaigrette:
In a small jar or bowl, add oil, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard and minced garlic. Mix well. Set aside.
For the salad:
Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender (al dente), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly and rinse under cold water.
In a large bowl, combine the cooked pasta, tuna, onions, peas, pepper and vinaigrette. Toss to mix well. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled, at least 2 hours.
To serve, place 1 cup of spinach on individual chilled plates. Top each serving with 1/4 of the tuna salad and serve immediately.
Nutritional analysis per serving
Serving size :About 1 cup
- Calories 334
- Total fat 10 g
- Saturated fat 2 g
- Trans fat 0 g
- Monounsaturated fat 2 g
- Cholesterol 36 mg
- Sodium 220 mg
- Total carbohydrate 32 g
- Dietary fiber 5 g
- Total sugars 3 g
- Added sugars 0 g
- Protein 29 g
- Grains and grain products 2
- Fats and oils 1
- Meats, poultry and fish 3
- Protein and dairy 1
- Fats 1
- Carbohydrates 2
- Meat and meat substitutes 3
- Fats 1
- Starches 2
.