Some men have a penis that curves to the side, upward or downward when erect. This is common, and a bent penis in most men isn't a problem. Generally, a bent penis is only a cause for concern if your erections are painful or if the curvature of your penis interferes with sex.
June 16, 2017
- Brant WO, et al. Peyronie's disease: Diagnosis and medical management. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed March 28, 2017.
- What is Peyronie's disease? Urology Care Foundation. http://www.urologyhealth.org/urologic-conditions/peyronies-disease. Accessed March 28, 2017.
- AskMayoExpert. Peyronie disease. Rochester, Minn.: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; 2016.
- Penile curvature (Peyronie's disease). National Kidney and Urologic Diseases Information Clearinghouse. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/urologic-diseases/penile-curvature-peyronies-disease. Accessed March 28, 2017.
- Castle EP (expert opinion). Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. March 29, 2017.
.