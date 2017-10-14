By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: To stay low sodium, choose a turkey breast that isn't self-basting and that hasn't been injected with marinade or saline.

Number of servings Serves 12

Ingredients

One 5 pound whole, bone-in turkey breast (thawed) Rub: 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves 2 tablespoons olive oil Stuffing: 1 small onion, thinly sliced 1 apple, peeled and thinly sliced 1 pear, peeled and thinly sliced 1/4 cup dried cranberries (or raisins) Glaze: 2 cups apple juice, divided 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 tablespoon brown mustard 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Heat the oven to 325 F.

On a rack in a roasting pan, place the turkey breast, skin-side up.

In a small bowl, combine the herbs and olive oil to make a paste. Loosen the skin from the meat gently with your fingers — making deep pockets between the skin and meat. Smear half of the paste directly on the meat. Spread the remaining paste evenly over the top of the skin.

In another small bowl, mix together the sliced onions and fruit. Stuff each pocket with the mixture.

Pour 1 cup of apple juice into the bottom of the roasting pan. Roast the turkey breast for 1 3/4 to 2 hours, until the skin is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 165 F when inserted into the thickest and meatiest areas of the breast. If the skin is overbrowning, cover the breast loosely with aluminum foil.

In the meantime, make the glaze. In a saucepan, combine the remaining cup of apple juice, brown sugar, mustard and olive oil. Heat to boiling, reduce the heat and simmer until it becomes thickened and reduced in volume to about 3/4 cup. Use this to baste the turkey during the last 30 minutes of cooking.

When the turkey is done, cover with foil and allow it to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes. Carve, serve and spoon any remaining glaze over the turkey.