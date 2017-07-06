Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Labor pain: Weigh your options for relief Labor pain on your mind? Understanding pain relief options can give you more control over the labor and delivery process. By Mayo Clinic Staff

No two labors are exactly alike — and no two women have the same degree of labor pain.

The best approach to labor pain relief depends on your preferences and on how your labor progresses. Sometimes, you won't know what kind of pain relief you want until you're in labor. Still, it's a good idea to think about your options for managing labor pain ahead of time. Find out what's available at your hospital or birthing center, and discuss your preferences with your health care provider.

Consider the options

There are many ways to address labor pain without medications. These techniques won't stop the pain of contractions, but they might help you feel more relaxed and better able to cope with labor pain. Options include:

Relaxation exercises

Breathing techniques

Walking, moving or changing position

Continuous labor support, either from a professional labor assistant (doula) or a loved one

Touch or massage

Applying ice packs or heat to your back or other body parts

Hypnosis

Acupuncture and acupressure

Listening to music

Water immersion

As labor progresses — and contractions become stronger and more frequent — some women choose medication. Options include:

A regional pain blocking procedure that can be used during labor (epidural block)

A pain blocking procedure that's typically used shortly before delivery (spinal block)

A local anesthetic used shortly before delivery to block pain between the vagina and anus (pudendal block)

An inhalation analgesia that can be used during labor, such as nitrous oxide

Opioids

Understand the pros and cons

Each pain management option has pros and cons. Relaxation and breathing techniques can distract you and help you feel a better sense of control, but they might not dull the pain. Medications can make contractions less painful, but they could fail or you might experience side effects — such as nausea or itchiness.

With some medications, you might be restricted to bed or to a specific position, and your bladder might need to be emptied by a catheter. Some medications can affect your baby, too.



