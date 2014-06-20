Inducing labor: When to wait, when to induce
Considering inducing labor? Understand who makes a good candidate for inducing labor and why the intervention isn't for everyone.By Mayo Clinic Staff
Nature controls most aspects of labor — but sometimes nature needs a nudge. If your health care provider decides you and your baby would benefit from delivering sooner rather than later, he or she might suggest inducing labor.
Why would I need an induction?
Your health care provider might recommend inducing labor for various reasons, primarily when there's concern for your health or your baby's health. For example:
- You're approaching two weeks beyond your due date, and labor hasn't started naturally
- Your water has broken, but you're not having contractions
- There's an infection in your uterus
- Your baby has stopped growing at the expected pace
- There's not enough amniotic fluid surrounding the baby (oligohydramnios)
- The placenta peels away from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery — either partially or completely (placental abruption)
- You have a medical condition that might put you or your baby at risk, such as high blood pressure or diabetes
Can I wait for labor to begin naturally?
Up to two weeks after your due date, a wait-and-see approach might be preferable. Nature typically prepares the cervix for delivery in the most efficient, comfortable way. However, if your health care provider is concerned about your health or your baby's health or your pregnancy continues two weeks past your due date, inducing labor might be the best option.
Why the concern after two weeks? The longer your pregnancy continues, the larger your baby is likely to be — which might complicate a vaginal delivery. In a few cases, aging of the placenta might compromise a baby's ability to thrive in the womb. An overdue baby is also more likely to inhale fecal waste (meconium) during childbirth, which can cause breathing problems or a lung infection after birth.
June 20, 2014
See more In-depth
- Wing DA. Principles of labor induction. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed March 11, 2014.
- Frequently asked questions. Pregnancy FAQ069. What to expect after your due date. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. http://www.acog.org/~/media/For%20Patients/faq069.pdf?dmc=1&ts=20140312T0943568024. Accessed March 12, 2014.
- Kavanagh J, et al. Breast stimulation for cervical ripening and induction of labour (review). Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD003392.pub2/abstract. Accessed March 14, 2014.
- Frequently asked questions. Labor, delivery and postpartum care FAQ154. Labor induction. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. http://www.acog.org/~/media/For%20Patients/faq154.pdf?dmc=1&ts=20140312T0940538962. Accessed March 12, 2014.
- Wing DA. Cervical ripening and induction of labor in women with a prior cesarean delivery. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed March 11, 2014.
- Clark SL, et al. Neonatal and maternal outcomes associated with elective term delivery. American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2009;100:156.
- Wing DA. Techniques for cervical ripening the unfavorable cervix prior to induction. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed March 11, 2014.
- Gabbe SG, et al. Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies. 6th ed. Philadelphia, Pa.: Saunders Elsevier; 2012. http://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed March 12, 2014.
- Cunningham FG, et al. Williams Obstetrics. 23rd ed. New York, N.Y.: The McGraw-Hill Companies; 2010. http://www.accessmedicine.com/resourceTOC.aspx?resourceID=46. Accessed March 12, 2014.
- Bush M, et al. Umbilical cord prolapse. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed March 11, 2014.
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Committee on Practice Bulletins — Obstetrics.. ACOG Practice Bulletin No. 107: Induction of labor. Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2009;114:386.
- Labor and birth. Office on Women's Health. http://www.womenshealth.gov/pregnancy/childbirth-beyond/labor-birth.cfm. Accessed March 12, 2104.
- Grotegut CA, et al. Oxytocin exposure during labor among women with postpartum hemorrhage secondary to uterine atony. American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2011;204:56.e1.
- Meconium aspiration syndrome. The Merck Manuals: Home Edition for Patients and Caregivers. http://www.merckmanuals.com/home/sec23/ch264/ch264i.html. Accessed March 11, 2014.
- Thinking About Inducing Your Labor: A Guide for Pregnant Women. http://www.effectivehealthcare.ahrq.gov/index.cfm/search-for-guides-reviews-and-reports/?pageaction=displayproduct&productID=353#toc. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Accessed March 11, 2014.
.