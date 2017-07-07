Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Home birth: Know the pros and cons Wondering if a planned home birth is right for you? Get the facts about the possible risks and how to prepare for the big day. By Mayo Clinic Staff

If you're considering a planned home birth, you probably have questions. Is it safe? Will you need a midwife or doula? How do you create a backup plan? Find out what's involved and how to decide if this birthing method is right for you.

What happens during a planned home birth?

If you're thinking about a planned home birth, make sure that you understand the potential risks and benefits. A planned home birth might be associated with fewer medical interventions, but in general, home births are associated with an increased risk of obstetric emergencies when compared with delivery in a medical facility.

Planned home births are associated with an increased risk of:

Needing labor induction

A delivery requiring the use of forceps or vacuum extraction

C-section

Severe bleeding requiring a blood transfusion

Severe vaginal lacerations or tears

There are several factors that might reduce the risks of these complications, including having:

Assistance from a certified nurse-midwife

Access to a practicing obstetric doctor

A plan for emergency transport to the nearest hospital

If you deliver at home, labor management might differ from what you would experience in a hospital setting. During labor at home, your health care provider will periodically — rather than continuously — monitor your temperature, pulse, blood pressure and your baby's heart rate. A health care provider will examine your newborn and determine whether a hospital transfer is needed.

Why do women choose planned home births?

You might choose a planned home birth for many reasons, including:

A desire to give birth without medical intervention, such as pain medication, labor augmentation, labor induction or fetal heart rate monitoring

A desire to give birth in a comfortable, familiar place surrounded by family

Dissatisfaction with hospital care

A desire for freedom and control in the birthing process

Cultural or religious concerns

A lack of access to transportation

Lower cost

Are there situations when a planned home birth isn't recommended?

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists cautions against a planned home birth if:

You are pregnant with multiples

Your baby doesn't settle into a position that allows for a headfirst delivery

You've previously had a C-section



