Infant development: Milestones from 10 to 12 months Your baby will keep you on your toes in the next few months. Infant development milestones for a 10- to 12-month-old include crawling and improved hand-eye coordination. By Mayo Clinic Staff

Your baby is constantly on the move. Nothing makes him or her happier than dropping a spoon from the highchair over and over again. If you aren't stifling the urge to say "No!" chances are you've said it in the last few hours. Welcome to life with a 10- to 12-month-old! At this age, infant development is rapid.

What to expect

From ages 10 to 12 months, your baby is likely to enjoy:

Improved motor skills. Most babies this age can sit without help and pull themselves to a standing position. Creeping, crawling and cruising along the furniture will eventually lead to walking. By 12 months, your baby might take his or her first steps without support.

