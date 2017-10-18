Overview
Vitamin D is necessary for building and maintaining healthy bones. That's because calcium, the primary component of bone, can only be absorbed by your body when vitamin D is present. Your body makes vitamin D when direct sunlight converts a chemical in your skin into an active form of the vitamin (calciferol).
Vitamin D isn't found in many foods, but you can get it from fortified milk, fortified cereal, and fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines.
The amount of vitamin D your skin makes depends on many factors, including the time of day, season, latitude and your skin pigmentation. Depending on where you live and your lifestyle, vitamin D production might decrease or be completely absent during the winter months. Sunscreen, while important, also can decrease vitamin D production.
Many older adults don't get regular exposure to sunlight and have trouble absorbing vitamin D, so taking a multivitamin with vitamin D will likely help improve bone health. The recommended daily amount of vitamin D is 400 international units (IU) for children up to age 12 months, 600 IU for ages 1 to 70 years, and 800 IU for people over 70 years.
Evidence
Research on vitamin D use for specific conditions shows:
- Cancer. Research suggests that vitamin D, especially when taken with calcium, might help prevent certain cancers.
- Cognitive health. Early research suggests that vitamin D might play a role in cognitive health. In one small study of adults age 60 years and older being treated for dementia, researchers found that taking a vitamin D supplement helped improve cognitive function.
- Inherited disorders. Vitamin D supplements can be used to help treat inherited disorders resulting from an inability to absorb or process vitamin D, such as familial hypophosphatemia.
- Multiple sclerosis. Research suggests that long-term vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of multiple sclerosis.
- Osteomalacia. Vitamin D supplements are used to treat adults with severe vitamin D deficiency, resulting in loss of bone mineral content, bone pain, muscle weakness and soft bones (osteomalacia).
- Osteoporosis. Studies suggest that people who get enough vitamin D and calcium in their diets can slow bone mineral loss, help prevent osteoporosis and reduce bone fractures.
- Psoriasis. Applying vitamin D or a topical preparation that contains a vitamin D compound called calcipotriene to the skin can treat plaque-type psoriasis in some people.
- Rickets. This rare condition develops in children with vitamin D deficiency. Supplementing with vitamin D can prevent and treat the problem.
Our take
Generally safe
Without vitamin D your bones can become soft, thin and brittle. Insufficient vitamin D is also connected to osteoporosis and some types of cancer. If you don't get enough vitamin D through sunlight or dietary sources, you might need vitamin D supplements.
Oct. 18, 2017
- Vitamin D: Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. National Institutes of Health. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/. Accessed Sept. 29, 2017.
- Vitamin D: Fact Sheet for Consumers. National Institutes of Health. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-Consumer/. Accessed Sept. 29, 2017.
- Vitamin D. Natural Medicines. https://naturalmedicines.therapeuticresearch.com. Accessed Sept. 29, 2017.
- AskMayoExpert. Vitamin D deficiency. Rochester, Minn.: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. 2017.
- Gangwar AK, et al. Role of vitamin-D in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology. 2015;59:94.
- Yin Y, et al. Nutrient biomarkers and vascular risk factors in subtypes of mild cognitive impairment: A cross-sectional study. 2015;19:39.
- Wood JM, et al. Vitamin D and neurocognitive disorder due to Alzheimer's disease: A review of the literature. Annals of Clinical Psychiatry. 2015;27:206.
.