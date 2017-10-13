Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Coenzyme Q10 By Mayo Clinic Staff

Overview

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an antioxidant that your body produces naturally. Your cells use CoQ10 for growth and maintenance.

Levels of CoQ10 in your body decrease as you age. CoQ10 levels have also been found to be lower in people with certain conditions, such as heart disease.

CoQ10 is found in meat, fish and whole grains. The amount of CoQ10 found in these dietary sources, however, isn't enough to significantly increase CoQ10 levels in your body.

As a supplement, CoQ10 supplement is available as capsules, tablets and by IV. CoQ10 might help treat certain heart conditions, as well as migraines and Parkinson's disease.

Evidence

Research on CoQ10 use for specific conditions and activities shows:

Heart conditions. CoQ10 has been shown to improve symptoms of congestive heart failure. Although findings are mixed, CoQ10 might help reduce blood pressure. Some research also suggests that when combined with other nutrients, CoQ10 might aid recovery in people who've had bypass and heart valve surgeries.

Our take

Generally safe

CoQ10 supplements might be beneficial for treating conditions such as congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease. CoQ10 is considered safe, with few side effects. However, be sure to take this supplement under your doctor's supervision.



