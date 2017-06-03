DefinitionBy Mayo Clinic Staff
A febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that may be caused by a spike in body temperature, often from an infection. Your child's having a febrile seizure can be alarming, and the few minutes it lasts can seem like an eternity.
Febrile seizures represent a unique response of a child's brain to fever, usually the first day of a fever. Fortunately, they're usually harmless and typically don't indicate an ongoing problem. You can help by keeping your child safe during a febrile seizure and by comforting him or her afterward.
Call your doctor to have your child evaluated as soon as possible after a febrile seizure.
June 03, 2017
- Febrile seizures fact sheet. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. http://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/febrile_seizures/detail_febrile_seizures.htm. Accessed Nov. 3, 2014.
- Millichap JG, et al. Clinical features and evaluation of febrile seizures. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Nov. 3, 2014.
- Millichap JG, et al. Treatment and prognosis of febrile seizures. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Nov. 3, 2014.
- Chung S. Febrile seizures. Korean Journal of Pediatrics. 2014;57:384.
- Febrile seizures: Clinical practice guideline for the long-term management of the child with simple febrile seizures. American Academy of Pediatrics. http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/121/6/1281.full.html. Accessed Nov. 3, 2014.
.