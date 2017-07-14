Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Senior sex: Tips for older men What you can do to maintain a healthy and enjoyable sex life as you grow older. By Mayo Clinic Staff

As you age, sex isn't the same as it was in your 20s — but it can still be satisfying. Contrary to common myths, sex isn't just for the young. Many seniors continue to enjoy their sexuality into their 80s and beyond.

A healthy sex life not only is fulfilling, but also is good for other aspects of your life, including your physical health and self-esteem.

Senior sex: What changes as men get older?

As men age, testosterone levels decline and changes in sexual function are common. These physiological changes can include:

A need for more stimulation to achieve and maintain erection and orgasm

Shorter orgasms

Less forceful ejaculation and less semen ejaculated

Longer time needed to achieve another erection after ejaculation

You may feel some anxiety about these changes, but remember they don't have to end your enjoyment of sex. Adapting to your changing body can help you maintain a healthy and satisfying sex life. For example, you may need to adjust your sexual routine to include more stimulation to become aroused.

Senior sex and health problems

Your health can have a big impact on your sex life and sexual performance. Poor health or chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or arthritis, make sex and intimacy more challenging.

Certain surgeries and many medications, such as blood pressure medications, antihistamines, antidepressants and acid-blocking drugs, can affect sexual function.

But don't give up. You and your partner can experiment with ways to adapt to your limitations.

For example, if you're worried about having sex after a heart attack, talk with your doctor about your concerns. If arthritis pain is a problem, try different sexual positions or try using heat to alleviate joint pain before or after sexual activity.

Stay positive and focus on ways of being sexual and intimate that work for you and your partner.



