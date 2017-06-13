By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Five-spice powder contains 1/2 teaspoon each of crushed fennel seed or star anise, and ground pepper, cloves, ginger and cinnamon.

Number of servings Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoon green (spring) onion, including tender green top, minced 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 tablespoon olive oil 3/4 teaspoon five-spice powder 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of visible fat 1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 cup water, plus 1 to 3 tablespoons as needed 1/4 cup dry white wine 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion 1/2 head green cabbage, thinly sliced (about 4 cups) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley

Directions

To make the marinade, combine the soy sauce, green onion, garlic, olive oil and five-spice powder in a shallow baking dish. Whisk to blend. Add the pork and turn once to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight, turning the pork occasionally.

Heat the oven to 400 F.

Remove the pork from the marinade and pat dry. Discard the marinade. In a large, ovenproof frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning as needed, until lightly browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add the 1/2 cup water to the pan.

Transfer the hot pan to the oven and roast until the pork is slightly pink inside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 160 F. Transfer the pork to a cutting board, cover with a kitchen towel, and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the pan over medium-high heat. Add the wine and deglaze the pan, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits. Add the yellow onion and cook for about 1 minute. Add the cabbage and 1 tablespoon of the remaining water. Stir well, reduce the heat to medium, cover and simmer until the cabbage is wilted, about 4 minutes. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons additional water, if needed.

Slice the pork tenderloin into 8 medallions. Divide the medallions and the wilted cabbage among individual plates and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :2 medallions Total fat 11 g

11 g Calories 219

219 Protein 25 g

25 g Cholesterol 74 mg

74 mg Total carbohydrate 5 g

5 g Dietary fiber 1 g Monounsaturated fat 6 g

6 g Saturated fat 2 g

2 g Trans fat Trace

Trace Sodium 392 mg

392 mg Total sugars 2 g

2 g Added sugars 0 g Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 2

2 Vegetables 1 DASH Eating Plan Servings Meats, poultry and fish 3

3 Vegetables 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 3

3 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.