By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Polenta, a coarse-grind cornmeal, can be served hot and creamy, cut into shapes and grilled, or baked until set.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper (capsicum), roasted and seeded 1 garlic clove 1 3/4 cups water 1 3/4 cups plain soy milk (soya milk) or 1 percent low-fat milk 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 cup polenta, preferably stone-ground 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon chopped thyme

Directions

In a blender or food processor, combine the roasted pepper, garlic and 1 tablespoon of the water. Process until smooth; set the coulis aside.

Heat the oven to 450 F. Lightly coat a 9-inch round cake pan with olive oil cooking spray.

In a large saucepan, combine the soy milk, remaining water, olive oil and salt. Whisk in the polenta and place over medium heat. Whisk constantly until the polenta begins to thicken. Reduce the heat to low and resume stirring with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring frequently, until the polenta pulls away from the sides of the pan, about 15 minutes. Add the coulis and stir to combine.

Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until firm, about 15 minutes. Let stand in the pan for 10 minutes before serving. Cut into 6 wedges and sprinkle with the thyme.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :1 wedge Total fat 4 g

4 g Calories 148

148 Protein 5 g

5 g Cholesterol 5 mg

5 mg Total carbohydrate 23 g

23 g Dietary fiber 2 g Monounsaturated fat 2 g

2 g Saturated fat 1 g

1 g Trans fat 0 g

0 g Sodium 150 mg

150 mg Total sugars 4 g

4 g Added sugars 0 g Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1/2

1/2 Carbohydrates 1

1 Vegetables 1 DASH Eating Plan Servings Dairy foods (low-fat or fat-free) 1/2

1/2 Grains and grain products 1

1 Vegetables 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Milk and milk products 1/2

1/2 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

1 Starches 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.