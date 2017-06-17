By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip:

You can use any shape of pasta for this salad, including shells, farfalle (bow tie), rotini (spiral-shaped) or macaroni. For added variety, try spinach, tomato or carrot-flavored pasta.

Number of servings

Serves 8

Ingredients

  1. 12 ounces whole-wheat rotini (spiral-shaped) pasta
  2. 1 tablespoon olive oil
  3. 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  4. 1 garlic clove, chopped
  5. 2 medium onions, chopped
  6. 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes in juice
  7. 1 pound mushrooms, sliced
  8. 1 red bell pepper, sliced
  9. 1 green bell pepper, sliced
  10. 2 medium zucchini, shredded
  11. 1/2 teaspoon basil
  12. 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  13. 8 romaine lettuce leaves

Directions

Cook pasta according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly. Place pasta in a large serving bowl. Add the olive oil and toss. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the chicken broth over medium heat. Add the garlic, onions and tomatoes. Saute until the onions are transparent, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining vegetables and saute until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Stir in the basil and oregano.

Add the vegetable mixture to the pasta. Toss to mix evenly. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Place lettuce leaves on individual plates. Top with the pasta salad and serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving

Serving size :About 2 cups

  • Total carbohydrate 46 g
  • Dietary fiber 8 g
  • Sodium 60 mg
  • Saturated fat 0.5 g
  • Total fat 3 g
  • Cholesterol Trace
  • Protein 10 g
  • Monounsaturated fat 1.5 g
  • Calories 251
  • Trans fat 0 g
  • Total sugars 10 g
  • Added sugars 0 g
June 17, 2017