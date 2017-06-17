By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: You can use any shape of pasta for this salad, including shells, farfalle (bow tie), rotini (spiral-shaped) or macaroni. For added variety, try spinach, tomato or carrot-flavored pasta.

Number of servings Serves 8

Ingredients

12 ounces whole-wheat rotini (spiral-shaped) pasta 1 tablespoon olive oil 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth 1 garlic clove, chopped 2 medium onions, chopped 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes in juice 1 pound mushrooms, sliced 1 red bell pepper, sliced 1 green bell pepper, sliced 2 medium zucchini, shredded 1/2 teaspoon basil 1/2 teaspoon oregano 8 romaine lettuce leaves

Directions

Cook pasta according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly. Place pasta in a large serving bowl. Add the olive oil and toss. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the chicken broth over medium heat. Add the garlic, onions and tomatoes. Saute until the onions are transparent, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining vegetables and saute until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Stir in the basil and oregano.

Add the vegetable mixture to the pasta. Toss to mix evenly. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Place lettuce leaves on individual plates. Top with the pasta salad and serve immediately.