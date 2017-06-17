By Mayo Clinic Staff
June 17, 2017
Dietitian's tip:
You can use any shape of pasta for this salad, including shells, farfalle (bow tie), rotini (spiral-shaped) or macaroni. For added variety, try spinach, tomato or carrot-flavored pasta.
Number of servings Serves 8
Ingredients
- 12 ounces whole-wheat rotini (spiral-shaped) pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 1 can (28 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes in juice
- 1 pound mushrooms, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 2 medium zucchini, shredded
- 1/2 teaspoon basil
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 8 romaine lettuce leaves
Directions
Cook pasta according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly. Place pasta in a large serving bowl. Add the olive oil and toss. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the chicken broth over medium heat. Add the garlic, onions and tomatoes. Saute until the onions are transparent, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining vegetables and saute until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Stir in the basil and oregano.
Add the vegetable mixture to the pasta. Toss to mix evenly. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.
Place lettuce leaves on individual plates. Top with the pasta salad and serve immediately.
Nutritional analysis per serving
Serving size :About 2 cups
- Total carbohydrate 46 g
- Dietary fiber 8 g
- Sodium 60 mg
- Saturated fat 0.5 g
- Total fat 3 g
- Cholesterol Trace
- Protein 10 g
- Monounsaturated fat 1.5 g
- Calories 251
- Trans fat 0 g
- Total sugars 10 g
- Added sugars 0 g
- Grains and grain products 2
- Fats and oils 1
- Vegetables 3
