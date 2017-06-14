Grilled flank steak salad with roasted corn vinaigrette

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: You can use good-quality canned beans or dried beans in this dish. Just remember that dried beans need to soak overnight before cooking.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

3 cups fresh corn kernels (cut from 4 or 5 ears of corn) or frozen corn kernels, thawed 1/2 cup water 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 2 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander) 1 tablespoon ground cumin 2 teaspoons dried oregano 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes 3/4 pound (12 ounces) flank steak 1 large head romaine lettuce, trimmed and torn into bite-sized pieces (about 6 cups) 4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved 3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion 1 1/2 cups cooked black beans, no salt added

Directions

Place a dry, large cast-iron or heavy nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the corn and cook, stirring often, until the corn begins to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a food processor, combine the water, lime juice, bell pepper and 1 cup of the roasted corn. Pulse to puree. Add the olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper and the cilantro. Pulse to blend. Set the vinaigrette aside.

Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill or broiler (grill). Away from the heat source, lightly coat the grill rack or broiler pan with cooking spray. Position the cooking rack 4 to 6 inches from the heat source.

In a small bowl, mix together the cumin, oregano, red pepper flakes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Rub on both sides of the steak. Place the steak on the grill rack or broiler pan and grill or broil, turning once, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Cut into the center to check for doneness (medium doneness is 160 F if using a meat thermometer). Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into thin slices. Cut the slices into pieces 2 inches long.

In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black beans and remaining roasted corn. Add the vinaigrette and toss gently to mix well and coat evenly.

To serve, divide the salad among individual plates. Top each serving with slices of grilled steak.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 2 1/2 cups salad topped with 2 ounces grilled steak Total carbohydrate 37 g

37 g Dietary fiber 9 g

9 g Sodium 249 mg

249 mg Saturated fat 2 g

2 g Total fat 9 g

9 g Trans fat 0 g Cholesterol 36 mg

36 mg Protein 21 g

21 g Monounsaturated fat 5 g

5 g Calories 295

295 Total sugars 7 g

7 g Added sugars 0 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1/2

1/2 Meats, poultry and fish 2

2 Fats and oils 1

1 Vegetables 2 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1

1 Fats 1

1 Carbohydrates 1

1 Vegetables 2 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 2

2 Fats 1

1 Nonstarchy vegetables 2

2 Starches 2

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.