Gingery chicken noodle soup

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: To make this vegetarian, substitute cubes of extra-firm tofu for the chicken and use vegetable stock.

Number of servings Serves 8

Ingredients

3 ounces dried soba noodles 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 large yellow onion, chopped (1 cup) 1 tablespoon peeled and minced fresh ginger 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped 1 clove garlic, minced 4 cups unsalted chicken stock or broth 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, chopped 1 cup shelled edamame 1 cup plain soy milk (soya milk) 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (fresh coriander)

Directions

Bring a saucepan 3/4 full of water to a boil, add the noodles and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside until needed.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the ginger and carrot and saute for 1 minute. Add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds; don't let the garlic brown. Add the stock and soy sauce and bring to a boil. Add the chicken and edamame and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chicken is cooked and the edamame are tender, about 4 minutes. Add the soba noodles and soy milk and cook until heated through; don't let boil.

Remove pan from the heat and stir in the cilantro. Ladle soup into warmed individual bowls and serve immediately.

Nutritional analysis per serving Serving size :About 1 1/4 cups Total carbohydrate 16 g

16 g Dietary fiber 2 g

2 g Sodium 223 mg

223 mg Saturated fat 1 g

1 g Total fat 5 g

5 g Cholesterol 41 mg Protein 19 g

19 g Monounsaturated fat 2 g

2 g Calories 185

185 Trans fat Trace

Trace Total sugars 4 g

4 g Added sugars 0 g DASH Eating Plan Servings Grains and grain products 1

1 Nuts, seeds and dry beans 1

1 Meats, poultry and fish 2

2 Vegetables 1 Mayo Clinic Healthy Weight Pyramid Servings Protein and dairy 1

1 Carbohydrates 1

1 Vegetables 1 Diabetes Meal Plan Choices Meat and meat substitutes 3

3 Nonstarchy vegetables 1

1 Starches 1

This recipe is one of 150 recipes collected in "The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook," published by Mayo Clinic Health Information and Oxmoor House, and winner of the 2005 James Beard award.