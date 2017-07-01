By Mayo Clinic Staff

Dietitian's tip: Instead of maple syrup, top these pancakes with sliced strawberries or other types of fresh fruit such as sliced bananas or peaches.

Number of servings Serves 6

Ingredients

2 egg whites 1 tablespoon canola oil 1/2 cup fat-free milk 1/2 cup all-purpose (plain) flour 1/2 cup buckwheat flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 1 tablespoon sugar 1/2 cup sparkling water 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg whites, canola oil and milk.

In another bowl, combine the flours, baking powder and sugar. Add the egg white mixture and the sparkling water and stir until slightly moistened.

Place a nonstick frying pan or griddle over medium heat. When a drop of water sizzles as it hits the pan, spoon 1/2 cup pancake batter into the pan. Cook until the top surface of the pancake is covered with bubbles and the edges are lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook until the bottom is well-browned and the pancake is cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Repeat with the remaining pancake batter.

Transfer the pancakes to individual plates. Top each with 1/2 cup sliced strawberries and serve immediately.