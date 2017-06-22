Slide show: Poison ivy and other summer skin irritants

Previous

Poison ivy

Poison ivy grows as vines or low shrubs in most climates. Each leaf on a poison ivy plant has three smaller leaflets. Touching any part of the poison ivy plant can cause red, swollen skin, blisters and severe itching, sometimes within hours after exposure.

A poison ivy rash usually resolves on its own within a few weeks. In the meantime, soothe irritated skin with an over-the-counter topical treatment, such as calamine lotion. Oatmeal baths and cool compresses also might help. Talk to your doctor if you have a severe poison ivy rash or if the rash involves your face or genital area.

Poison oak, poison sumac and the fruit rind of mangoes cause a similar rash.