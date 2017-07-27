Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Shock may result from trauma, heatstroke, blood loss, an allergic reaction, severe infection, poisoning, severe burns or other causes. When a person is in shock, his or her organs aren't getting enough blood or oxygen. If untreated, this can lead to permanent organ damage or even death.

Signs and symptoms of shock vary depending on circumstances and may include:

Cool, clammy skin

Pale or ashen skin

Rapid pulse

Rapid breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Enlarged pupils

Weakness or fatigue

Dizziness or fainting

Changes in mental status or behavior, such as anxiousness or agitation

Seek emergency medical care

If you suspect a person is in shock, call 911 or your local emergency number. Then immediately take the following steps:

Lay the person down and elevate the legs and feet slightly, unless you think this may cause pain or further injury.

Keep the person still and don't move him or her unless necessary.

Begin CPR if the person shows no signs of life, such as breathing, coughing or movement.

Loosen tight clothing and, if needed, cover the person with a blanket to prevent chilling.

Don't let the person eat or drink anything.

If you suspect that the person is having an allergic reaction, and you have access to an epinephrine autoinjector, use it according to its instructions.

If the person is bleeding, hold pressure over the bleeding area, using a towel or sheet.

If the person vomits or begins bleeding from the mouth, turn him or her onto a side to prevent choking, unless you suspect a spinal injury.



