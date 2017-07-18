Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of your stomach and intestines. Common causes are:

Viruses.

Food or water contaminated by bacteria or parasites.

Reaction to a new food. Young children may develop signs and symptoms for this reason. Infants who are breast-fed may even react to a change in their mothers' diets.

Side effect from medications.

Characteristic signs and symptoms include:

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Low-grade fever (sometimes)

Depending on the cause of the inflammation, symptoms may last from one day to more than a week.

If you suspect gastroenteritis in yourself:

Stop eating for a few hours to let your stomach settle.

to let your stomach settle. Sip liquids, such as a sports drink or water, to prevent dehydration. Drinking fluids too quickly can worsen the nausea and vomiting, so try to take small frequent sips over a couple of hours, instead of drinking a large amount at once.

such as a sports drink or water, to prevent dehydration. Drinking fluids too quickly can worsen the nausea and vomiting, so try to take small frequent sips over a couple of hours, instead of drinking a large amount at once. Take note of urination. You should be urinating at regular intervals, and your urine should be light and clear. Infrequent passage of dark urine is a sign of dehydration. Dizziness and lightheadedness also are signs of dehydration. If any of these signs and symptoms occur and you can't drink enough fluids, seek medical attention.

You should be urinating at regular intervals, and your urine should be light and clear. Infrequent passage of dark urine is a sign of dehydration. Dizziness and lightheadedness also are signs of dehydration. If any of these signs and symptoms occur and you can't drink enough fluids, seek medical attention. Ease back into eating. Try to eat small amounts of food frequently if you experience nausea. Otherwise, gradually begin to eat bland, easy-to-digest foods, such as soda crackers, toast, gelatin, bananas, rice and chicken. Stop eating if your nausea returns. Avoid milk and dairy products, caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, and fatty or highly seasoned foods for a few days.

Try to eat small amounts of food frequently if you experience nausea. Otherwise, gradually begin to eat bland, easy-to-digest foods, such as soda crackers, toast, gelatin, bananas, rice and chicken. Stop eating if your nausea returns. Avoid milk and dairy products, caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, and fatty or highly seasoned foods for a few days. Consider acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) for relief of discomfort, unless you have liver disease.

(Tylenol, others) for relief of discomfort, unless you have liver disease. Get plenty of rest. The illness and dehydration can make you weak and tired.

Get medical help if:

Vomiting persists more than two days

Diarrhea persists more than several days

Diarrhea turns bloody

Fever is 101 F (38.3 C) or higher

Lightheadedness or fainting occurs with standing

Confusion develops

Worrisome abdominal pain develops

If you suspect gastroenteritis in your child:

Allow your child to rest.

When your child's vomiting stops, begin to offer small amounts of an oral rehydration solution (CeraLyte, Enfalyte, Pedialyte). Don't use only water or only apple juice. Drinking fluids too quickly can worsen the nausea and vomiting, so try to give small frequent sips over a couple of hours, instead of drinking a large amount at once. Try using a water dropper of rehydration solution instead of a bottle or cup.

Gradually introduce bland, easy-to-digest foods, such as toast, rice, bananas and potatoes. Avoid giving your child full-fat dairy products, such as whole milk and ice cream, and sugary foods, such as sodas and candy. These can make diarrhea worse.

Consider acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) for relief of discomfort, unless your child has liver disease. Don't give your child aspirin.

If you're breast-feeding, let your baby nurse. If your baby is bottle-fed, offer a small amount of an oral rehydration solution or regular formula.

Get medical help if your child:

Becomes unusually drowsy.

Vomits blood.

Has bloody diarrhea.

Shows signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth and skin, marked thirst, sunken eyes, or crying without tears. In an infant, be alert to the soft spot on the top of the head becoming sunken and to diapers that remain dry for more than three hours.

Is younger than age 2 and has a fever that lasts more than one day or is age 2 or older and has a fever that lasts more than three days.



