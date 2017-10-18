Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Vitamin C By Mayo Clinic Staff

Overview

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is a vitamin your body needs to form blood vessels, cartilage, muscle and collagen in bones. Vitamin C is also vital to your body's healing process.

An antioxidant, vitamin C might help protect your cells against the effects of free radicals — molecules produced when your body breaks down food or is exposed to tobacco smoke and radiation. Free radicals might play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Vitamin C also helps your body absorb and store iron.

Because your body doesn't produce vitamin C, you need to get it from your diet. Vitamin C is found in citrus fruits, berries, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and spinach. Vitamin C is also available as an oral supplement, typically in the form of capsules and chewable tablets.

People with gastrointestinal conditions and some types of cancer might be susceptible to vitamin C deficiency. Vitamin C is also used to increase iron absorption from the gastrointestinal tract. Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to a disease characterized by anemia, bleeding gums, bruising and poor wound healing (scurvy). If you take vitamin C for its antioxidant properties, keep in mind that the supplement might not offer the same benefits as naturally occurring antioxidants in food.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin C for adult men is 90 milligrams and for adult women is 75 milligrams.

Evidence

Research on the use of vitamin C for specific conditions shows:

Cancer. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables might lower your risk of many types of cancer, such as breast, colon and lung cancers. However, it's not clear whether this protective effect is related to the vitamin C content in the food. Taking oral vitamin C supplements doesn't appear to offer the same benefit.

Our take

Generally safe

Most people get enough vitamin C from a balanced diet. However, people with gastrointestinal conditions and some types of cancer might be susceptible to vitamin C deficiency and benefit from the use of oral supplements. Taking vitamin C supplements also might have other protective benefits.



