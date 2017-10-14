Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Glucosamine By Mayo Clinic Staff

Overview

Glucosamine is a natural compound found in cartilage — the tough tissue that cushions joints.

In supplement form, glucosamine is harvested from shells of shellfish or made in a lab. There are several forms of glucosamine, including glucosamine sulfate, glucosamine hydrochloride and N-acetyl glucosamine. These supplements are not considered interchangeable.

People use glucosamine sulfate orally to treat a painful condition caused by the inflammation, breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage (osteoarthritis).

Evidence

Research on glucosamine use for specific conditions shows:

Osteoarthritis. Oral use of glucosamine sulfate might provide some pain relief for people with osteoarthritis of the knee, hip or spine.

When considering glucosamine, read product labels carefully to make sure you choose the correct form. While glucosamine sulfate has been studied for treatment of arthritis, there's no clinical evidence to support the use of N-acetyl glucosamine in treating arthritis.

Our take

Generally safe

Glucosamine sulfate might provide pain relief for people with osteoarthritis. The supplement appears to be safe and might be a helpful option for people who can't take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). While study results are mixed, glucosamine sulfate might be worth a try.



