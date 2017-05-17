Rheumatoid arthritis: Does pregnancy affect symptoms?

Quality CareFind out why Mayo Clinic is the right place for your health care. Make an appointment.
Meet the StaffFind a directory of doctors and departments at all Mayo Clinic campuses. Visit now.
Research and Clinical TrialsSee how Mayo Clinic research and clinical trials advance the science of medicine and improve patient care. Explore now.
Visit Our SchoolsEducators at Mayo Clinic train tomorrow’s leaders to deliver compassionate, high-value, safe patient care. Choose a degree.
Professional ServicesExplore Mayo Clinic’s many resources and see jobs available for medical professionals. Get updates.
Give to Mayo ClinicHelp set a new world standard in care for people everywhere. Give now.
Subscribe to Housecall
Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.
Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms often subside during pregnancy.
Many women with rheumatoid arthritis, a disorder in which your immune system mistakenly attacks your body's tissues, report improvement in their symptoms during pregnancy. Many also report a flare-up of symptoms after childbirth, usually within the first three months.
Researchers are studying why these changes occur. Because women are more likely than men to develop rheumatoid arthritis, one theory is that female sex hormones, estrogen and progesterone, play a role.
But women who take medications containing estrogen — as part of their oral contraceptive or hormone replacement therapy for menopause — usually don't have any change in their rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.
During pregnancy, the mother's immune system changes to prevent the rejection of the fetus. Researchers are studying whether these changes might be connected to an improvement in rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.
Mayo Clinic does not endorse companies or products. Advertising revenue supports our not-for-profit mission.
Check out these best-sellers and special offers on books and newsletters from Mayo Clinic.
Any use of this site constitutes your agreement to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy linked below.
Mayo Clinic is a not-for-profit organization and proceeds from Web advertising help support our mission. Mayo Clinic does not endorse any of the third party products and services advertised.
A single copy of these materials may be reprinted for noncommercial personal use only. "Mayo," "Mayo Clinic," "MayoClinic.org," "Mayo Clinic Healthy Living," and the triple-shield Mayo Clinic logo are trademarks of Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.