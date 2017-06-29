Our general interest e-newsletter keeps you up to date on a wide variety of health topics.

Cancer treatment for women: Possible sexual side effects Cancer treatment can cause physical changes that make having sex more difficult. By Mayo Clinic Staff

Sex might be the last thing on your mind as you start thinking about cancer treatment options and cope with the anxiety that comes with a cancer diagnosis.

But as you start to feel more comfortable during cancer treatment and afterward, you'll want to get back to a "normal" life as much as you can. For many women, this includes resuming sexual intimacy.

An intimate connection with a partner can make you feel loved and supported as you go through your cancer treatment. But sexual side effects of cancer treatment can make resuming sex more difficult.

Find out if you're at risk of sexual side effects during and after cancer treatment and which treatments can cause these side effects.

Who's at risk of sexual side effects?

Women with the greatest risk of sexual side effects include those being treated for:

Bladder cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Colon cancer

Endometrial cancer

Ovarian cancer

Rectal cancer

Uterine cancer

Vaginal cancer

Vulvar cancer

Treatment for any cancer carries the risk of causing physical changes to your body that can alter your body image and your sexuality. But having cancer also affects your emotions, no matter what type of cancer you have. For instance, you may feel anxious and worn out about your diagnosis, your treatment or your prognosis. These emotions can also affect your attitude toward sex and intimacy with your partner.

What sexual side effects are most common?

The treatment you receive and your type and stage of cancer will determine whether you experience sexual side effects. The most commonly reported side effects among women include:

Difficulty reaching climax

Less energy for sexual activity

Loss of desire for sex

Pain during penetration

Reduced size of the vagina

Vaginal dryness

Not all women will experience these side effects. Your doctor can give you an idea of whether your specific treatment will cause any of these.



