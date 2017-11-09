Bile reflux occurs when bile — a digestive liquid produced in your liver — backs up (refluxes) into your stomach and the tube that connects your mouth and stomach (esophagus).
Bile reflux may accompany acid reflux, the medical term for the backwash of stomach acids into your esophagus. However, bile acid reflux and acid reflux are separate conditions.
Whether bile is important in reflux is controversial. Bile is often a suspected cause of reflux when people respond incompletely or not at all to powerful acid-suppressant medications. But there is little evidence pinpointing the effects of bile reflux in people.
Unlike acid reflux, bile reflux usually can't be completely controlled by changes in diet or lifestyle. Treatment involves medications or, in severe cases, surgery.
Nov. 09, 2017
- Townsend CM, et al. Sabiston Textbook of Surgery: The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice. 19th ed. Philadelphia, Pa.: Saunders Elsevier; 2012. https://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed Dec. 2, 2014.
- Feldman M, et al. Sleisenger & Fordtran's Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, Management. 9th ed. Philadelphia, Pa.: Saunders Elsevier; 2010. http://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed Dec. 2, 2014.
- Gastroesophageal reflux (GER) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse. http://digestive.niddk.nih.gov/ddiseases/pubs/gerd/. Accessed Dec. 2, 2014.
- Rakel RE. Integrative Medicine. 3rd ed. Philadelphia, Pa.: Saunders Elsevier; 2012. http://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed Dec. 2, 2014.
- Fass R. Approach to refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease in adults. http://www.uptodate.com/home. Accessed Dec. 4, 2014.
- Marx JA, et al. Rosen's Emergency Medicine: Concepts and Clinical Practice. 8th ed. Philadelphia, Pa.: Saunders Elsevier; 2014. https://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed Dec. 2, 2014.
- Matsuzaki J, et al. Bile acids increase levels of microRNAs 221 and 222, leading to degradation of CDX2 during esophageal carcinogenesis. Gastroenterology. 2013;145:1300.
- Quante M, et al. Barrett esophagus: What a mouse model can teach us about human disease. Cell Cycle. 2012;11:4328.
- Picco MF (expert opinion). Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Dec. 15, 2014.
.