Definition By Mayo Clinic Staff

Bile reflux occurs when bile — a digestive liquid produced in your liver — backs up (refluxes) into your stomach and the tube that connects your mouth and stomach (esophagus).

Bile reflux may accompany acid reflux, the medical term for the backwash of stomach acids into your esophagus. However, bile acid reflux and acid reflux are separate conditions.

Whether bile is important in reflux is controversial. Bile is often a suspected cause of reflux when people respond incompletely or not at all to powerful acid-suppressant medications. But there is little evidence pinpointing the effects of bile reflux in people.

Unlike acid reflux, bile reflux usually can't be completely controlled by changes in diet or lifestyle. Treatment involves medications or, in severe cases, surgery.



